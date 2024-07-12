Karnataka: Basavaraj Bommai Begins ‘Dhanyavada Yatra’ in Shiggaon

Haveri: Haveri MP and Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai embarked on his ‘Dhanyavada Yatra’ in the Shiggaon Assembly constituency on Friday.

Bommai represented this constituency as an MLA since 2008 before being elected as a Member of Parliament in the recent elections.

“This is to thank the people of Shiggaon and not a political Yatra. It does not have anything to do with the forthcoming by-election. I am holding this Yatra to strengthen the bond with the voters,” Bommai said.

The Yatra covered places like Muttalli, Tadasa, Adavi Somapur, Kunnuru, Shyadambi, and Madi villages.

Bommai assured the people of his continued dedication, saying, “I have resigned as the MLA and now I am the MP of Haveri. I am always ready to serve you and work for the development of the region.”

Reflecting on his political journey, Bommai expressed gratitude for the support he received from the people, which enabled him to become an MLA, a Minister, and the Chief Minister.

He highlighted the development projects he initiated in the region, including infrastructure and irrigation, stating, “We have transformed the tag of backward taluk to developing taluk.”



