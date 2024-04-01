Karimnagar: Missing Engineering Student Found Dead After a Month

Sub Inspector of Police Cheralu said the deceased was Abhilash studying at a private engineering college in Thimmapur. He was the resident of Damarakunta village of Katram mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.Abhilash’s parents were not able to contact him from March 1 as his mobile phone was switched off. They rushed to the college the next day and enquired with the hostel warden about him. As Abhilash was not found in the hostel, they lodged a missing complaint with LMD police station.Police deployed special teams, made enquiries with the boy’s friends and carried out search operations. They also checked the call details record (CDR) on his phone number. Cops visited Tirupati to inquire about some of his friends. But they did not get any clue about the whereabouts of Abhilash.On Saturday, the police received a phone call from a woman who informed them that she was going to commit suicide. When carrying out a search operation for the woman, cops found the body of a person without a head in the farm well on the outskirts of the Thimmapur village.Finding a mobile phone in the dress, the police suspected that the body would belong to Abhilash and informed his parents, who in turn rushed to Karimnagar and identified the dress, mobile phone and the body.SI Cheralu, giving the details, said that since it became dark and the water in the farm well was so deep, the person who found the dead body was not able to search for the head. “On Monday morning, by bringing the cranes and using motor pumpsets, water will be removed from the well and cops will carry out search operations,” he said.The police were also not able to have clarity on the death. It was not clear whether Abhilash ended his life or was murdered.