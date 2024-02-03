Karimnagar Brahmotsavalu From Feb.14: Ponnam

Warangal: Sri Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavalu will be held officially from February 14 to 21 on a grand note at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple located on the Markfed Road in Karimnagar, said BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar at a review meeting with the organisers and officials of the various departments concerned held at collectorate in Karimnagar on Saturday.

The ministser donated Rs.5 lakhs for conduct of the Brahmotsavalu and directed the officials to maintain transparent records of donations and expenditure for the Brahmotsavalu.

The officials of various departments were directed to work in tandem to make elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees and ensure dress code for volunteers and sanitation, drinking water supply, medical camps and uninterrupted power supply and security arrangements with additional forces for the smooth conduct of the religious affair, which will begin with Adhyayanotsavam on February 14 as a prelude and conclude with Shoba Yatra on February 21.

Manakondur MLA Dr K. Satyanarayana, collector Pamela Sathpati, additional collector Prapul Desai, district revenue officer Pavan Kumar, DFO Bala Mani, RDO Maheshwar, district medical and health officer Lalitha Devi, Town ACP Narendar and district veterinary officer Dr Narendar were present at the meeting.