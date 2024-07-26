Kargil Vijay Diwas: Lok Sabha remembers sacrifices of armed forces personnel

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Friday paid tributes to armed forces personnel who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil war. Speaker Om Birla recalled the bravery shown by the soldiers despite the tough conditions during the war, and paid tributes to their efforts in ensuring unity of the country.



Birla also expressed empathy for the relatives of the armed forces personnel who lost their lives in the war.

Over 500 soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in the conflict.

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, the House stood in silence for a brief while.

The Indian Army, on July 26, 1999, announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle in Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'.