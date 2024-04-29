Kannababu Refutes PK’s Charge on Praja Rajyam

Kakinada: Former agriculture minister and sitting Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu, who is also the YSRC candidate from the constituency in the 2024 assembly elections, objected to Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan’s charge that Kannababu had been behind the merging of Praja Rajyam with Congress in the past.

Addressing media here on Sunday, Kannababu retorted that the film star must put such blame on his elder brother Mega Star Chiranjeevi, who had floated the Praja Rajyam Party.

He maintained that when Chiranjeevi floated the party, he gave tickets to 294 candidates. The former minister said he had been one of the candidates who had been given the ticket.

Kannababu said, “I was one of the winning candidates. I feel proud that I became a successful politician due to Chiranjeevi. I will not forget him forever. At the same time, I have a debt to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who encourages me politically.”

The former minister maintained that Pawn Kalyan has done nothing for the welfare of Kapu. In this regard, he sought to predict that the film actor will be defeated in the Pithapuram constituency by Vanga Geetha.