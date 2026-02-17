Kamra, Andhare Appear Before House Panel

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Monday appeared before the Maharashtra legislature’s Privilege Committee over a satirical song allegedly targeting deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. The privilege motion was moved by BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who was absent during the hearing, prompting the committee to adjourn proceedings to March 10.

The controversy stems from a parody song performed by Mr. Kamra at a Mumbai venue and later shared on social media by Ms. Andhare. Committee chairman Prasad Lad said statements from both sides would be recorded at the next hearing.

In March 2025, Mr. Kamra had uploaded a video on his YouTube channel in which he performed a satirical version of a Hindi film song, apparently criticising Mr. Shinde. In the video, the comedian referred to a “traitor” in an apparent allusion to Mr. Shinde’s rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which led to its collapse. However, Mr. Kamra did not explicitly name the DCM.

Clips of the performance were widely circulated on social media, triggering protests by members of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Party workers allegedly vandalised The Habitat studio in Mumbai’s Khar area, where the show had been recorded.

Subsequently, Mumbai Police registered a case against Mr. Kamra under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to defamation and public mischief.

After the hearing, Ms. Andhare told reporters that they sought clarity on the specific allegations against them but the proceedings could not continue in the complainant’s absence.

Responding to questions about alleged threats upon his arrival in Mumbai, Mr. Kamra said he felt safe. “I believe in the Constitution of India. I will return on March 10 to record my response to the allegations,” he said.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr. Lad said that since complainants Pravin Darekar and MLC Shrikant Bhartiya were absent due to prior engagements, cross-examination of Mr. Kamra and Ms. Andhare could not take place.

“As per the rules, cross-examination can only be conducted in the presence of the complainants. I have spoken to both the complainants and the respondents to schedule the next hearing on March 10. The cross-examination will be held then, in the presence of both sides, which is mandatory,” Mr. Lad said.