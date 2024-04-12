Kamareddy Municipal Chairperson Election on April 15

Kamareddy: The election for the post of Kamareddy municipal chairperson will be held on April 15, following the ouster of Nittu Jahnavi in a no-confidence motion on March 30. Of 49 members in the council, the Congress has 27 members followed by the BRS with 16 and the BJP six. Kamareddy MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy of the BJP can participate as an ex-officio member.

The BRS won a majority in the 2020 election and Jahnavi was elected chairperson and Indupriya Reddy the vice-chairperson. During the Assembly elections, the BRS suspended Indupriya’s husband Gaddam Chandrashekar Reddy in a disciplinary action and the couple joined the Congress. After change of government in the state, the councillors, among them BRS rebels, voted out Jahnavi.

Three municipal councillors of the Congress are aspiring for the chairperson post. The district administration is making arrangements for the chairperson’s election.