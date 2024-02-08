Kamareddy: 68.93 lakh of Lingampet PACS misappropriated



The misappropriation has occurred during procurement of paddy and its transport.





Officials have identified properties of Devender Reddy and Sandeep Kumar, which will be seized, if they fail to repay the misappropriated funds.



The irregularities had taken place last year. But they escaped in connivance with some cooperative department officials.



Nizamabad district cooperative officer Srinivas Rao, who is in-charge of Kamareddy district, has served notices to the Lingampet PACS for recovery of the misappropriated ₹68.93 lakh.

An inquiry by cooperative department officials has revealed that ₹68.93 lakh funds of Lingampet Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in Kamareddy district have been misappropriated.



