Kamal Nath's Son Nakul Nath Files Nomination From Chhindwara Seat

Nakul Nath son of Former MP CM and Congress Stalwart Kamal Nath filed his nomination papers from Chhindwara seat today afternoon. Nakul Nath forayed into parliamentary politics in 2019, successfully contesting from Chhindwara, Nath family's home turf. He was the lone member of parliament belonging to INC from MP in 2019.

Nakul Nath was accompanied by his parents and other family members during the nomination filing. He will be facing BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahoo in re-election campaign. Before filing nomination, Nath also addressed nomination rally at 10:30 am today prior to filing his nomination.