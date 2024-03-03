Top
Tirupati: Kalyana Venkateswara Rides His Simha Vahanam

AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
2 March 2024 6:55 PM GMT
Kalyana Venkateswara Rides His Simha Vahanam. (Photo: DC File)


Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram entered the third day on Saturday, with Yoga Narasimha Swamy deity riding atop the Simha Vahanam taken out in a grand procession on Saturday morning.

According to the legend, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Mrugendrudu (Lion – ferocious and strong among animals) to punish errant and protect the devoted, righteous, poor and weak.

In the form of Yoga Narasimha Swamy, the same Mrugendrudu distributes His powers to devotees who have His darshan in the Yoga Mudra. Thus, thousands of devotees lined up the four mada streets. They went into a spiritual rupture on sighting the Lord as Simha (Lion) on his Vahanam.

Later in the evening, the processional deity of Lord Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy, mounted atop the Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam was taken out in a grand procession.

Legend says pearls, a produce of the sea, are formed when the dew and rain drop onto pearl chips in the ocean. This Vahanam signifies the Lord's magnificence and wealth. It is a reminder of the opulence and grandeur that awaits those who surrender to the Lord with devotion.

At the Kapila Theertham Temple, priests took out the deity of Sri Kapileswara Swamy in a grand procession on Surya Prabha Vahanam in the morning and Chandra Prabha Vahanam in the evening.
Priests performed Snapana Tirumanjanam for deities of Soma Skanda Murthy and Kamakshi Devi at the temple in the afternoon.




A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

