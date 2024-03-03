Tirupati: Kalyana Venkateswara Rides His Simha Vahanam

According to the legend, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Mrugendrudu (Lion – ferocious and strong among animals) to punish errant and protect the devoted, righteous, poor and weak.



In the form of Yoga Narasimha Swamy, the same Mrugendrudu distributes His powers to devotees who have His darshan in the Yoga Mudra. Thus, thousands of devotees lined up the four mada streets. They went into a spiritual rupture on sighting the Lord as Simha (Lion) on his Vahanam.



Later in the evening, the processional deity of Lord Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy, mounted atop the Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam was taken out in a grand procession.



Legend says pearls, a produce of the sea, are formed when the dew and rain drop onto pearl chips in the ocean. This Vahanam signifies the Lord's magnificence and wealth. It is a reminder of the opulence and grandeur that awaits those who surrender to the Lord with devotion.



At the Kapila Theertham Temple, priests took out the deity of Sri Kapileswara Swamy in a grand procession on Surya Prabha Vahanam in the morning and Chandra Prabha Vahanam in the evening.

Priests performed Snapana Tirumanjanam for deities of Soma Skanda Murthy and Kamakshi Devi at the temple in the afternoon.



