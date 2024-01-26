Top
26 Jan 2024 6:23 PM GMT
Kalyan Questions AP Caste Census, Demands White Paper
Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has fired off a volley of questions about Andhra Pradesh's ongoing caste census, demanding both clarity and safeguards. In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kalyan seeks:
Transparency: A white paper outlining data security measures and addressing potential misuse concerns.
Legality: Justification for pre-election timing and lack of official notification.
Scope: Explanation for collecting additional details like sub-caste, income, and assets.
Constitutionality: Clarification on upholding Article 21 regarding privacy and safety.
Governance: Assurance against using government resources and personnel for personal gain.
Kalyan warns of legal action if concerns remain unaddressed, casting a shadow of doubt over the census's purpose and execution.
