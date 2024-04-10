Kalpana Soren Wife of Jailed Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren 'CM Material', Congress

AICC general secretary and in-charge of the state Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Tuesday termed Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, as a “CM material” and said the BJP will pay a heavy price for “injustices meted out to political leaders and people”.

Mir claimed I.N.D.IA. bloc riding on a wave in its favour following the arrest of Soren, who preferred courting jail rather than bowing down before “communal forces”, the Opposition alliance will sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand.

“The BJP’s biggest mistake is the injustice they are doing with political leaders like Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal besides the general people of the country. They are going to pay a heavy price for arresting a leader like Soren without any concrete base. The move has increased the popularity of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and there is a sympathy wave too, he said.

The saffron camp saw Soren as a threat as such leaders are “rarely seen in the tribal community” and his arrest is a pressure tactic to silence their voice, Mir said.