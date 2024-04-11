Kaloji University MBBS Passout Rates up Due to Relaxed Exam Rules

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences in Warangal has reported a dramatic rise in MBBS final-year passouts — registering 98% of students passing this year compared to the usual 75-80% in previous years. This record feat was coincided with the recent examination reforms implemented by the National Medical Commission (NMC) that had relaxed the assessment criteria for both practical and theoretical components of the examination.



As per the new guidelines, students are required to score a minimum of 40% in practical and 60% in theory separately to pass the exam — a significant departure from the previous uniform threshold of 50% in each subject. Additionally, the introduction of 10 multiple-choice questions has potentially added up to ten easy marks further facilitating higher passing rates.

While the university has welcomed the reform as a stress-reducer for students, the rise in pass percentage has triggered concerns among healthcare professionals and academics. Critics were arguing that such leniency in crucial medical examinations could dilute the quality of medical education and consequently the competence of future physicians.

“Lowering the bar this way may be a quick fix to improve passing rates, but the long-term implications in patient care and professional standards could be disastrous,” stated Dr. Kavitha Reddy, a senior consultant at a private hospital in the city.

Amidst the celebratory announcements, there were whispers that the university’s sudden shift might be an attempt to silence dissent, rectify past administrative failures, or artificially enhance its attractiveness to prospective students.

“Passing students too easily can backfire. It is essential to strike a balance between reducing stress and ensuring rigorous training standards,” added Dr Reddy.

These developments have stirred a debate within the medical community about the potential repercussions of compromising training rigour in favour of higher passing statistics and whether this could undermine the overall integrity of medical education and patient’s safety in India.