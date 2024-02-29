Kaleshwaram Meetings' Minutes Show KCR Issuing Technical Directions'

Hyderabad: Critical technical decisions with respect to various aspects of design of the Kaleshwaram barrages, as well as other aspects of the projects were taken by former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who does not have any qualification for making such pronouncements making his words the law as far as the officials of the irrigation department were concerned, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, during an informal chat with reporters, said Chandrashekar Rao was recorded as giving instructions, for instance on issues such as the size and weight of concrete blocks used for flood water speed dissipation, and even telling engineers how much cement concrete must be poured each day, and so on.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government will make public the minutes sometime soon so people can see for themselves the role of the former chief minister in the Kaleshwaram project’s planning, execution, and construction.

Ever since the sinking of a portion of Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram project in October 2023, more and more problems in the project have been coming to light and the new state government led by Congress party, has been probing everything related to the project in detail after it came to power.