Kalasagaram's 177th Saint Thyagaraja Aradhana: Music Maestros Unite

Hyderabad: Kalasagaram will host the 177th Aradhana of Saint Thyagaraja at its auditorium in West Marredpally at 10 am on February 4, bringing together seasoned musicians and emerging talents.

Vidwans such as Panduranga Sarma, Vasa Gopinatha Rao, Mallela Kanthiswaroop, Komanduri Sourirajan, Chandrashekhar, P. Jayabhaskar, Dr Srinivasagopalan, and Vidushis like Aruna and Padma, Srividya, Kamalaramani, among others, are scheduled to participate in the Pancharathna Goshti Gaanam.

Organised in collaboration with the Saradha Cultural Trust, Kalasagaram continues its tradition of conducting the Aradhana for more than 30 years. Kalasagaram invited all musicians and music lovers to join the Aradhana.