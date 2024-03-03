Top
Kakinada Youth Among Participants in Record-breaking Frozen Lake Half Marathon

2 March 2024 7:13 PM GMT
Kakinada Youth Among Participants in Record-breaking Frozen Lake Half Marathon
Kakinada Youth Among Participants in Record-breaking Frozen Lake Half Marathon (Representational Image)

Kakinada: Chelluri Satya Sai Naga Chaitanya, a young resident of Kakinada, has achieved recognition as part of a Guinness World Record for participating in the world's highest frozen lake half marathon.

The historic event took place on February 20, 2024, on the frozen Pangong Lake near Leh, Ladakh.
A total of 110 participants, including 40 international and 70 Indian military personnel and residents, braved the challenging conditions.
Chaitanya, currently residing in Sydney, Australia, registered upon learning about the unique marathon.
He faced the physical demands of running at -20°C and the high altitude environment.
Chaitanya emphasised that the event served a larger purpose than just athletic competition.
He aimed to raise awareness about the impact of climate change on the Himalayas, witnessing the effects firsthand and emphasising the urgency of environmental action.
Chaitanya expressed his joy at being part of the record-breaking event, viewing it as a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and reflection.
He highlighted the lessons learned about the power of the human spirit and the importance of advocating for the planet's future.


