Kakinada SP Wants Migrants’ Details

Kakinada: Kakinada district SP S. Satish Kumar on Friday instructed police officials to collect details of migrants who came to villages and towns in the district for work.

He issued the order while inspecting the Krilampudi police station on Friday.

Satish Kumar asked police to also inquire about the background of migrants.

He wanted police officials to intensify their vigil on private and nationalised banks. They must ensure that CC cameras at these places are working effectively.

The SP ordered police to take all steps necessary to ensure that elections are carried out in a smooth, free and fair manner.