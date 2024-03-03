Kakinada MLA Demands ONGC Pay Compensation of Rs.250 Crore

Kakinada: Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhaara Reddy demanded the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) pay compensation to 45,000 fishermen families for Rs.250 crore as, due to the seismic survey of the company, the fishermen families were losing their livelihood. The fishermen of Yetimoga here are agitating against ONGC, demanding compensation for them.

The fishermen said that the ONGC and Reliance companies were exploring their activities in Kakinada Offshore, but the companies had not provided compensation to them so far. The MLA has rendered his support to the fishermen and said that he would take up a massive procession from the MSN Charities Centre to the Old Port Railway Station area, where the fishermen are agitating for the cause.

He told the reporters here on Sunday that the ONGC was taking up a seismic survey with an extent of 500 square kilometers, and the fish hunt was being prohibited in an area of 35 square kilometers. He said that the ONGC requested that the government stop fish-hunting Kakinada fishermen from reaching near the seismic survey limits. He demanded the ONGC pay compensation to the fishermen. He appealed to the fishermen of all parties to join hands with the agitation without holding any party flag, including the YSRC. MLC Karri Padmasri, YSRC leader Karri Narayana Rao, and others were present.