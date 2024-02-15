Kadapa Police Arrest Vizag Man, TD Supporter Over Abusive Posts Against Sharmila

Anantapur: The Kadapa police arrested a TD supporter over the controversial posting of abusive comments against APCC president Y.S. Sharmila and former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter N. Sunitha.

The TD supporter was arrested from Vizag. Police said he created a fake ID in the name of YSRC social media incharge Ravindra Reddy of Pulivendula.

Kadapa ASP Losuri Sudhakar told the media in Kadapa on Wednesday that Pinapala Udaya Bhushan, 58, was a native of Maharanipeta in Vizag city. He was a realtor and active on social media in support of the TD.

After developing a grudge against the Pulivendula Varra Ravindra Reddy of the YSRC, he created a fake ID in that name and posted abusive comments against Sharmila and Sunitha.

After these posts went viral on social media, Sunitha lodged a complaint with Cyberabad police against Ravindra Reddy. Simultaneously, Ravindra Reddy lodged a complaint with Pulivendula police and Kadapa SP Siddarth Kausal on Feb 3, saying someone had created a fake ID in his name and misused it.

The Kadapa SP formed two teams to investigate the matter. The cyber police of Kadapa identified Udaya Bhushan as the culprit.

The teams led by Kadapa SDPO Vinod Kumar tracked the IP address of the fake account creator. Uday Bhushan was arrested in Vizag on Tuesday night by the special team.

It was found that Uday Bhushan was running several Whatsapp and other social media groups in support of TD. His I-phone was seized, the ASP said.