Kadapa MP Avinash Defends Self in Viveka’s Murder

Anantapur: Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy on Tuesday made it clear that he is not involved in any criminal activity related to the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.



“I rushed to the spot only after receiving a phone call from Sivaprakash Reddy, brother-in-law of Vivekananda Reddy,” he underlined.

Addressing a press conference in Kadapa, Avinash said he had remained silent during the past few days even though APCC president Y.S. Sharmila and Dr. N. Sunitha, daughter of Vivekananda, kept targeting him.

He maintained that he is now talking about the case, as evidence is being fabricated against him.

The MP pointed out that Vivekananda Reddy had campaigned for him a day before he had been murdered. He disclosed that the murdered former MP had wanted to do justice for his second family by selling his properties – diamonds and immovable assets.

He made it clear that he has faith in the judiciary and will come out clean, as he has no role in the case at any level.