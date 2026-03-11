Kabir's Wife Skips Police Summons Into Wetland Grab

BERHAMPORE: Suspended Trinamul Congress MLA Humayun Kabir's wife Meera Sultana was summoned by the police for questioning on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly grabbing a government wetland and building a house there in Murshidabad of West Bengal.

Ms Sultana however skipped her appearance which was scheduled at Shaktipur police station at around 12 pm. Recently, the district land and land reforms department served her a show cause notice for the encroachment at Beldanga but she never responded to it.

Mr Kabir, while defending his wife, said, "She will not appear at the police station. Is she a criminal? TMC has failed to fight me politically and so is maligning my image by disturbing my wife and daughter in various irrelevant issues. Now both aunt and nephew (read chief minister Mamata Banerjee and MP Abhishek Banerjee) will be compelled to swallow bitter pills. They will get a lesson soon."

Earlier, the district police attached properties of several crores of rupees of the in-laws of Mr Kabir's daughter in a drug smuggling case. Interestingly, Congress leader Adhir Choudhury expressed solidarity for Mr Kabir, saying "Police are putting pressure on him by disturbing his family members."