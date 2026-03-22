Kabir's Party Fields 154 Candidates, Offers AIMIM 4 Seats For WB Polls

BERHAMPORE: Aam Janata Unnyan Party (AJUP), the new political outfit launched by suspended Trinamul Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, announced its candidates’ names at 154 seats on Sunday and offered four seats to its ally, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), for the Assembly Election in West Bengal.

The combination of 158 seats is part of an alliance between Mr Kabir's outfit and Asaduddin Owaisi's party in 182 constituencies which include 173 AJUP faces while 9 from AIMIM. Mr Kabir informed that the remaining 24 candidates' names would be declared on March 25.

He however made clear that no dissident TMC MLA from Murshidabad got a ticket in the first list. The AJUP founder, who is an outgoing MLA of Bharatpur in Murshidabad, is contesting at two seats– Rejinagar and Nowda– in the district this time. Rejinagar was his home turf in 2011 when he was elected there as a Congress MLA for the first time.

Mr Kabir however lost the seat in a 2013-bypoll after defecting to TMC. Among the hot seats, he gave tickets to Sahidul Sheikh at Nandigram, Poonam Begum at Bhowanipore, Sheikh Rafikul Hasan at Kolkata Port and Seema Bhattacharya at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas.