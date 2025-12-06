Kabir Starts Babri-Style Project, Targets 90 Seats for Muslims in Assembly Polls

Beldanga: Laying foundation stone for his Babri Masjid-styled mosque with fanfare in Murshidabad of West Bengal, suspended Trinamul Congress MLA of Bharatpur Humayun Kabir on Saturday revealed his target of bagging 90 seats for the Muslims through his proposed outfit in the next Assembly Election in the state.

Since morning, lakhs of Muslims from the district and other parts of the state thronged to Chetiyani village in Beldanga. Many of them were seen carrying bricks either by themselves or in their vehicles and donating them to the site for building the project.

“This left our remote controlled device jammed from a distance of one km, forcing us to lay the foundation stone symbolically by cutting white tapes,” Mr Kabir said.

He informed that a doctor, M.S Mullik, handed over one crore rupees on the dais while a businessman promised to donate Rs 80 crores for the project to his organisation: West Bengal Islamic Foundation of India.

Sharing details of his dream project, he added that a Islamic hospital, a university, a guest house and a helipad would come up on 25 bighas of land alongside the mosque on the campus.

According to the controversial legislator, though most of the 2.82 crore Muslims voted for TMC since 2011, the number of MLAs from the community have gradually decreased in the state from 67 (2011) to 57 (2016) to 44 (2021).

“Now, the Muslims can give a befitting reply. They are ready to elect 90 MLAs from their community and will be a deciding factor. The remaining 204 seats will get divided among chief minister Mamata Banerjee and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari,” Mr Kabir pointed out.