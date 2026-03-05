Kabir Gets Y-Plus Security From Centre

Kolkata/Berhampore: Suspended Trinamul Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has been provided Y-plus category security cover by the central government from Wednesday following a Calcutta High Court order. A team of 12 Central Industrial Security Force jawans has been deployed for his protection.

The Bharatpur MLA in Murshidabad of West Bengal ironically got the security cover also days after union home minister Amit Shah accused him of building a Babri Masjid-styled mosque at Beldanga in a nexus with chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

On March 2, Mr Shah alleged at Parivartan Jatra of BJP in South 24 Parganas, “Mamataji, another Babri Masjid is being built in Bengal. Whose responsibility is this? Let the people of Bengal know about it. Should Babri Masjid be built again? Humayun and Mamata are two sides of the same coin. Mamata Banerjee has plotted the conspiracy to build Babri Masjid after sending Humayun out of her party.”

Mr Kabir however said, "I received many threat calls from Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and other parts of the country after starting the mosque construction work. Hindu fundamentalists warned that they would kill me. Even a section of TMC workers did the same for launching my new party. My life was in danger.” He later moved the HC for protection.

Hearing his plea, Justice Subhra Ghosh ordered central force’s protection to him following which the union home ministry provided him the Y-plus security cover. On Thursday, when Mr Kabir visited the MLA hostel on Kyd Street in Kolkata, he was called ‘Chor’ by some people. He lost his cool and chased them angrily, calling them TMC workers.