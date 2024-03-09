Justice Eludes Family Even Eight Years After Road Mishap Claims Three Lives

Hyderabad: Almost eight years have passed since the fatal road mishap at Nagarjuna circle near Punjagutta, in which nine-year-old Ramya, her uncle Rajesh Chary and grandfather Madhusudhan Chary were killed, but justice still eludes the grief-stricken family.

The incident occurred on July 1, 2016 when the family was heading home when a speeding car crashed into their vehicle, resulting in the death of three occupants, while Ramya's mother Radhika and another person sustained severe injuries.The car was being driven recklessly by 20-year-old Shravil, an engineering student, who had been drinking with his friends, some of whom were minors.





Lamenting that many families have suffered due to drunken and reckless driving, Radhika said that they were pushing for a ‘Ramya Act’ on the lines of the Disha Act, to bring justice to families of innocent victims of road accidents.

Today, Venkataramana Chary and Radhika, Ramya's parents, have lost faith in the judicial system. Venkataramana, who lost his daughter, father and brother in the accident, is challenging the discharge of one of the accused.Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said "We were promised trial by a fast track-court but that never materialised. We were never summoned during the trial. Politicians offered only words of sympathy and nothing beyond that. The government has not provided any compensation. Radhika is battling other ailments also. Her medical expenses have amounted to Rs 48 lakh. I'm unable to express my pain."Radhika bemoaned “Officials are not fulfilling their responsibilities. Quite shockingly, accused Vishnu, named A2, was discharged from the case, while another accused has filed a petition for discharge. We are challenging the relief given to the accused in the High Court.”Going further, she said, “The legal fraternity at Nampally court was rude to us. Furthermore, the Lokayukta judge Ramula asked why we were begging for royalty. One lawyer in the High Court Udayasree is the parent of one of the accused and has been manipulating the case.”