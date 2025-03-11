Justice Bagchi New Supreme Court Judge, Set to Be CJI in 2031

Justice Soumen Sen, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, and Justice Sandeep Mehta have been appointed as judges of the Supreme Court, with Justice Bagchi set to take over as Chief Justice of India (CJI) in 2031.

The appointments, approved by the Central Government following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium, bring the Supreme Court to its full strength of 34 judges.

Justice Bagchi, currently serving as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, will have a tenure of nearly seven years in the apex court before assuming the top post. His selection follows the established seniority-based process for CJI appointments.

Born in 1964, Justice Bagchi has held key judicial positions, including in the Gauhati High Court and Telangana High Court. His tenure as CJI, expected to last over a year, will likely oversee significant judicial reforms.

The appointments come amid growing concerns over judicial delays and the backlog of cases. As Justice Bagchi prepares for his future role, his leadership is expected to shape key constitutional and legal developments in India.