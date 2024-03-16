Justice Aradhe Releases 10 Short Films Highlighting People’s Legal Rights

Hyderabad:Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe on Saturday launched 10 short films that have been produced by the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), as part of its endeavour to sensitise marginalised groups and victims of cybercrime and drug addiction, among others.

The short films, directed by veteran scribe D. Sai Prasad, are themed around marital disputes, cybercrimes, poverty alleviation, POCSO and child marriages. They are educational tools aimed at spreading legal awareness on contemporary social issues.

Justice Aradhe emphasized the significance of these films in fulfilling the objectives of TSLSA, particularly in disseminating information about legal awareness programs and government schemes that are designed for the welfare of the people.

Telangana High Court judge and executive chairman of TSLSA Justice Sam Koshy said that in collaboration with the Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TSFDC), the short films would be screened in all the 700 and odd theatres in the state, prior to the commencement of the main movie or during their intervals. He said that the free legal services rendered by TSLSA must reach all sections of people.

Emphasizing the effect of films and media in changing the mindset of the people, Justice Koshy singled out ‘Jai Bheem’ for its excellent production values and creating awareness about the legal rights of the people. He called for more such awareness spreading films.

Sai Prasad stated that the films, initiated by TSLSA, will benefit people in need of legal assistance.

Telangana High Court judges, Additional DGP Shikha Goel and bureaucrats Shruthi Ojha and Divya Devarajan and others were also present on the occasion.