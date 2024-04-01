Just-born Baby Abandoned Near ORR, Locals Save her Life

The girl was wrapped in a thin cloth and left unattended in the hot sun for five hours till mid-afternoon.A passer-by M Lakshman stopped his bike after he heard the baby’s cries and spotted her in the bushes around 15 metres from the ORR, police said.Lakshman called up his relatives in Lalabai Colony, Gundiguda, who gave water to the baby and alerted the Ameenpur police.“The poor girl was highly dehydrated as she was directly exposed to the hot son. By the time our staff reached, the locals had taken the baby to a cool place at a nearby house,” said Sada Nagaraj, inspector of Ameenpur police station.She was rushed to the area hospital in Patancheru where the doctors informed that she was dehydrated. Later, the doctors said that she was recovering and her condition out of danger, the inspector said.Special teams have been formed and they are checking the nearby nursing homes to trace the parents, police sources disclosed.The police registered a case 3017 IPC. The special teams are going through the CCTV footage.