Junior Bachchan Election Debut From Khajuraho LS Seat, MP Political Circles Abuzz With Rumours

Rumours have started doing rounds in the political circles in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh that Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav may spring a surprise by fielding Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency to take on state BJP President Vishnu Dutt Sharma in the upcoming polls.

If the political grapevine is to be believed, the SP is seriously contemplating to field the Bollywood actor against Mr. Sharma in Khajuraho seat to create hype for the INDIA alliance candidate to make it a tough battle for Mr. Sharma in the polls.

Congress has left the Khajuraho LS constituency to SP, following the seat sharing arrangement between them.

“The Bollywood actor will not only add the glamour to the poll battle in Khajuraho, but also create a hype around him denying the BJP stalwart a cake walk in the polls”, a senior leader of SP said on Wednesday, unwilling to be quoted.

The Bachchan family has close links with Madhya Pradesh.

Bollywood star Jaya Bhaduri, wife of Amitabh Bachchan, was born and brought up in Bhopal.

Jaya Bhaduri was recently re-elected to the Rajya Sabha as SP candidate.

As per the seat sharing arrangement struck between Congress and SP in Madhya Pradesh, the former will field its candidates in 28 LS seats in Madhya Pradesh, leaving the remaining one to SP.

Mr Sharma is seeking re-election from Khajuraho in the polls.

The state BJP chief Mr Sharma has however said that he is confident of retaining the seat with record margin in the upcoming LS polls.

“SP had recorded a vote share of a little less than four percent in Madhya Pradesh in the last Assembly polls. Hence, I do not perceive any kind of threat from the SP candidate in the seat”, he added.

“BJP is going to win 29 out of 29 LS seats in MP”, he asserted.

The spokesman of MP unit of SP, Yash Bharti, however said that his party leadership was yet to declare its candidate for Khajuraho.

“Candidate for Kharaho may be declared by SP supremo within 4-5 days. We cannot say if Mr Bachchan or any other candidate will be fielded from the seat by the party”, he said.

He said that SP has its base in Bundelkhand region of MP.

The party has for the first time fielded its candidates in 52 seats, mostly in Bundelkhand region, in the November Assembly polls in MP. The party however lost polls in all these seats.

Khajuraho is going to polls in the second phase LS elections on April 26.