Jungle Raj Won’t Return to Bihar in New Mask, Says Shah

New Delhi:Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday exuded confidence that the NDA would retain power in Bihar, dismissing the RJD-led INDIA bloc as “jungle raj wearing a new mask.”

Wrapping up his three-day tour of the poll-bound state, Shah said the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would continue Bihar’s “march towards progress.”



“I have come to seek the blessings of the people of Bihar, a state that was once full of potholes we’ve filled over the past 20 years. Now we want to build a grand structure on the solid foundation we’ve laid. Don’t trust those who want to bring back jungle raj wearing a new mask,” he said at a conclave.

Shah urged voters to give the NDA “one more chance” under Nitish Kumar’s leadership to sustain Bihar’s development.



Asked about Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, the home minister dismissed speculation about its impact. “He has floated a new party contesting for the first time. We’ll talk about him after the results are out,” Shah said tersely.



Rejecting Opposition claims that the NDA had announced freebies before elections, Shah countered that welfare schemes had benefited millions under the Modi government. “Five kg of free foodgrains are being given to 8.52 crore people every month. Under Kisan Samman Nidhi, 87 lakh farmers have received support, while 52 lakh benefited from crop insurance. Over 3.5 lakh people received free medical treatment through Ayushman Bharat, and 1.57 crore women got gas connections under Ujjwala Yojana. Around 44 lakh homeless citizens have been given new houses,” he said.



Highlighting improvements in infrastructure, Shah said, “Years ago, it took me six and a half hours to reach Gaya from Patna. Now it takes just two hours. Kidnappings for ransom and caste wars have ended. Bihar has seen new colleges, hospitals, and roads.”



He added that the NDA’s next goal was to harness Bihar’s talent for new-age industries. “Bihar may not have abundant land for large industrial units, but it has a vast skilled workforce. In the age of Artificial Intelligence, we aim to make Bihar an AI hub,” he said.



Calling Bihar the “land of Chandragupta Maurya,” Shah said there was no reason why the state could not regain its past glory as a seat of power and prosperity.