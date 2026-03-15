Juna Akhara And Kinnar Akhara to Share 'Shahi Snan' at 2028 Ujjain Kumbh

Bhopal: In recognition of a respectful space for the transgenders in Hinduism, the Juna Akhara, India’s largest and oldest Shaivite monastic order (founded or reorganized by Adi Shankaracharya) of Naga Sadhus and ascetics, has given the consent to take holy dip in Kshipra along with the Kinnar (transgender) Akhara during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, scheduled to be held in 2028.

This is the first time in the history of Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, the Juna Akhara will take the ‘Shahi Snan’ (royal bath) at the ‘Dutt Ghat’, an important spot in Kshipra in Ujjain reserved for Naga Sadhus, along with the Kinnar Akhara.

Simhastha was last held in Ujjain in 2016.

Renowned as the ‘warrior of peace’, the Juna Akhara upholds the 2000-year-old tradition of Sanatana Dharma.

The June Akhara is the leading participant in the Kumbh Mela ‘Shahi Snan’.

The Kinnar Akhara is a pioneering, inclusive Hindu religious order established in 2015-2016 by the transgender community to promote social acceptance and spiritual participation.

Associated with the June Akhara, it allows transgender people to become ascetics and participate in sacred events like the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Kinnar Akhara was created to provide transgender individuals a respectful space within Hinduism.

In a historic initiative, the Kinnar Akhara at its two-day religious conference in Ujjain, ended a couple of days ago, has given the title of Mahamandaleshwar to four transgender saints.

The move was taken keeping in view the Simhastha 2028.

Maa Kali Nanda Giri, 27-year-old Naga transgender, is among the four transgender spiritual leaders who have been given the title of Mahamandaleshwar.

Maa Kali Nanda Giri, hailing from Telangana, is the youngest transgender Mahamandaleshwar.

She is also the world’s first lady Naga transgender.

Moving in a car with 70 ‘purified’ skulls and living in cremation ground, are her identity.

She follows the Aghori tradition of lifestyle.

Aghori is a Hindu ascetic devotee of Lord Shiva, often known for living in cremation grounds and practicing extreme rituals designed to overcome all dualities such as pure or impure, fear or disgust.

She is fluent in 18 languages including English.