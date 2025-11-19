Judicial Body Condemns Fake Letter

New Delhi:The Judicial Service Association of Delhi has condemned a fake letter circulating on social media in which corruption allegations have been levelled against judges of the district judiciary.

A letter purportedly dated November 5 started circulating on several groups, naming several trial court judges and levelling allegations against them. The fake letter written in the name of the DHJS Association was addressed to the judges of the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India.



A resolution issued by the Judicial Service Association of Delhi on Tuesday stated that the said letter was forged and was being circulated to tarnish the image of the Delhi judiciary.



The resolution said : “Such targeted misinformation, particularly when directed at trial courts dealing with sensitive and significant matters, poses a serious threat to the independence of the judiciary. It has the potential to undermine public confidence, mislead litigants, and disrupt the faith of those associated with the justice-delivery system. Any attempt to interfere with or dilute judicial independence strikes at the very foundation of the rule of law and cannot be tolerated.”

The association also said that it is taking steps to identify the persons behind the letter and legal action would be initiated against them. It said: “The Association strongly condemns this reprehensible act and is taking appropriate steps to identify those responsible and ensure that such attempts to malign the institution are dealt with in accordance with law. The Association shall take appropriate legal action in this regard.”