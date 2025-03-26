Judge cash row: Police team led by DCP visits Delhi HC judge's residence

New Delhi: A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) on Wednesday visited the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma in connection with the investigation into the alleged discovery of cash after a fire in his house, official sources said.

The team visited Varma's house around 1.50 pm and left two hours later. The police team, however, did not address the media and reached Tughlaq Road Police Station after leaving Varma's house.

