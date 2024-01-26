JSW industrial park in Vizianagaram back on track, collector announces

Vizianagaram District collector S. Nagalakshmi confirmed at the Republic Day parade that construction on the long-awaited JSW Industrial Park will begin soon.Previous plans for an aluminum refinery complex were halted due to policy changes, but the company pivoted, proposing a multi-utility MSME park instead. This revised project, approved by the state government in October 2023, promises a Rs. 531 crore investment and 500 new jobs within five years.Collector Nagalakshmi further highlighted the district's ongoing infrastructure boom, with new national highways and railway lines already in the pipeline. Land acquisition is complete, paving the way for swift development.The Republic Day parade showcased achievements of various government departments through vibrant tableaus and stalls. Around 385 officials and staff were recognized for their exemplary service by the collector.High-ranking officials including Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, MLA Botsa Appala Narasayya, MLC Suresh Babu, mayor Vijayalakshmi, and SP Deepika Patil witnessed the celebrations, which culminated in cultural performances.