JS Searching for Office in Visakha East

Visakhapatnam: The cadre of Jana Sena in Visakhapatnam are in despair. Jana Sainiks are worried about the party’s growth. Recently, JS closed its party office in Madhavadhara. It is now searching for a temporary office in Visakhapatnam East constituency. These developments have made JS cadres unhappy.

Sources say JS chief Pawan Kalyan sends ₹1.5 lakh to Vizag JSP towards party expenses every month. Of this ₹65,000 is the rent of the party office. The rest is being used for party expenses.

But district party leader T. Sivashankar is campaigning that he is paying the rent of the district party office. He is complaining that he is not getting any priority in the party at present. Other party leaders are complaining that Sivashankar has not done anything for the party for past 10 years.

However, Jana Sena supremo has decided to take a temporary party office in Visakhapatnam East for the duration of elections. The reason for taking the temporary office is that for 10 years, people like Usha Kiran, T. Sivashankar and Bolishetti Satyavathi and others have continued as leaders of JS in Visakhapatnam.









But these leaders have not done political activities like agitations.





Following this, JS has become dependent on YSRC leaders, who have now joined the JS.





But these leaders are not in a position to sit and work at a dedicated JS party office. Thus, they are working from their own party offices in their homes. Due to this, Jana Sena corporators, who had won the GVMC elections, had to go to these leaders' houses to plan JS political activities.





However, everything is expected to change with the temporary office coming up soon.



