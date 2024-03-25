JS Leaders Demand Bhimili Seat for Party, Write to Alliance Leaders

Visakhapatnam: Leaders of the Jana Sena (JS) have made a formal request to the NDA alliance partners, the Telugu Desam (TD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging them to allocate the Bhimili constituency seat to their party.



Basava Venkata Krishnaiah, the Bhimili constituency secretary of Jana Sena, conveyed this appeal during a media briefing held in Vizag on Sunday, accompanied by ward presidents, mandal presidents, and Veera Mahilalu representatives from the Jana Sena. They collectively advocated for Sandeep Panchkarla, the party's in-charge for Bhimili, to be nominated as the NDA alliance candidate for the constituency.Krishnaiah emphasised Panchkarla Sandeep's dedicated efforts over the past five years to bolster the Jana Sena's presence in Bhimili, highlighting his vigilant scrutiny of the ruling party's actions since inception. With Ganta Srinivasa Rao expressing interest in the seat, Jana Sena leaders have intensified their support for Sandeep Panchkarla's candidacy.Stressing Sandeep's pivotal role in elevating Jana Sena's profile in Bhimili, party activists and members asserted the importance of recognising individuals who have diligently served the constituency over time. They urged the top leadership of TD, Jana Sena, and BJP to reconsider their stance on the Bhimili seat, expressing reservations about former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao.Bhimili constituency Jana Sena ward leaders including N. Shankar Reddy, P. Ramana, B. Ramakrishna, Raju S. Srinivas, D. Shiva and Veera Mahilalu were present.