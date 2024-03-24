JS Announces Names for 18 Assembly Seats

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan has announced the party’s candidates for 18 assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat on Sunday.

The party had announced the names for five assembly constituencies in its first list earlier. With the addition of another 13 candidates on Sunday, the party has so far finalised names for 18 constituencies with names for three constituencies _ Avanigadda, Palakonda, and Visakhapatnam South - yet to be finalised by the party.

As per the agreement with its alliance partners, TD and BJP, Jana Sena will be contesting from 21 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats.

The party has named Tangella Uday Srinivas as its nominee for the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat.

JS chief Pawan Kalyan will contest from Pithapuram while former Assembly speaker and party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar will enter the fray from Tenali.

Jana Sena List: Pawan Kalyan(Pithapuram), Lokam Madhavi (Nellimarla), Konatala Ramakrishna (Anakapalli), Pantham Nanaji (Kakinada Rural), Bathula Balaramakrishna (Rajanagaram), Nadendla Manohar (Tenali), Kandula Durgesh (Nidadavolu), Panchakarla Ramesh Babu (Pendurthi), Sundarapu Vijay Kumar ( Yalamanchili), Giddi Satyanarayana (P. Gannavaram), Deva Varaprasad ( Rajolu), Bolishetti Srinivas (Tadepalligudem), Pulaparthi Anjaneyulu (Bhimavaram), Bommidi Naykar (Narasapuram), Patsamatla Dharmaraja (Unguturu), Chirri Balaraju (Polavaram), Arani Srinivasulu (Tirupati), Dr. Yanamala Bhaskara Rao (Railway Kodur).