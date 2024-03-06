Gururaj A Paniyadi

Chikkodi: The BJP national president, JP Nadda, declared that the only 'free' commodity the people of Karnataka seem to be receiving is terrorism. His remarks came during the booth convention in Chikkodi, Belagavi district, on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda expressed concern about the rising specter of terrorism, asserting, "If the people are getting something for free, then it is only terrorism. Terrorism is gaining momentum and finding shelter here. Pro-Pakistan slogans are heard in Vidhana Soudha, and the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers remain silent. This is the state where AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge hails from."

Nadda questioned the conspicuous silence of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, on the issue.

"Rahul Gandhi visited Karnataka for 'Bharat Jodo,' but when their MP wins, Pro-Pakistan slogans are heard. Why is Kharge ji silent? The country wants to know. Are you here to support Pakistan?" he challenged.

He warned those espousing pro-Pakistan sentiments, stating, "Those speaking the language of Pakistan will not be spared by Bharat Mata. The people of Karnataka will provide a befitting reply."

Nadda characterized the Karnataka government as an ATM for the Congress party, alleging, "The money collected here is given in Delhi. That is why they are supporting corruption."

He further stated that the state government was imposing a 10 percent tax on temples.

With the upcoming Parliament elections on the horizon, Nadda initiated the poll fervor by launching a scathing attack on the Congress and the INDI Alliance, highlighting issues of corruption, dynastic rule, Hindutva, and the developmental initiatives of the Modi government.

"We are the only party with a consistent ideology. We have never wavered from our principles. The abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir, and removal of triple talaq were promises made decades ago, and we fulfilled them under Narendra Modi's leadership," Nadda affirmed.

To motivate party workers, Nadda emphasized the BJP's status as the world's largest party, providing details about the number of MPs, MLAs, Mayors, and Municipal Heads affiliated with the BJP in the country.

Reflecting on India's transformation under Narendra Modi, Nadda remarked, "After 2014, there is a change in India. India is standing with self-confidence, trust, and a strong work culture. Atmanirbhar Bharat is progressing rapidly."

He criticized the Congress-led INDI Alliance, defining Congress as synonymous with corruption, commission, and nepotism. Nadda urged booth leaders to reach every house and person, informing them about the developmental works undertaken by the central government.

Addressing the BJP's defeat in the last assembly elections, Nadda encouraged party members, saying, "Even though the results didn't favor us, people have realized how the government they voted for is misleading them."

Comparing the Congress and BJP governments, Nadda highlighted the NDA's ban on PFI, contrasting it with the Congress government's withdrawal of the case.

He also criticized Congress for denying the existence of Lord Ram and their non-participation in the Pran Pratista of Ram Lalla. He mentioned a Karsevak in Karnataka being arrested in connection to an old case and labeled the INDI Alliance as an alliance of corruption and dynastic rule, citing examples of family playing a significant role in all associated parties.