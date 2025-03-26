Journalist Arrested Under SC/ST Act After Questioning Apex Bank MD

Journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumdar was arrested under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after questioning Dambaru Saikia, the Managing Director of Apex Bank, about alleged financial irregularities during a protest, officials said on Tuesday.

Mozumdar, a reporter known for covering financial and political issues, had confronted Saikia regarding accusations of mismanagement and irregularities at the bank during a public demonstration. Following the exchange, Saikia reportedly filed a complaint, leading to Mozumdar’s arrest under provisions of the SC/ST Act.

According to police sources, Saikia alleged that Mozumdar’s questions were derogatory and amounted to harassment based on his social background. Mozumdar’s supporters, however, claim the arrest is an attempt to silence journalistic scrutiny of alleged financial misconduct. "This is a clear attack on press freedom. Mozumdar was only doing his duty by asking tough questions. Using the SC/ST Act to arrest him is an abuse of legal provisions," said a spokesperson from a local journalists' union, demanding his immediate release. Legal experts noted that while the SC/ST Act is crucial for protecting marginalized communities, its misuse against journalists raises concerns about free speech and press freedom. Police officials confirmed that an investigation is underway and that Mozumdar has been remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, media rights organizations have condemned the arrest, urging authorities to ensure journalists can question public officials without fear of legal retaliation. Apex Bank, a leading cooperative financial institution, has recently faced allegations of financial mismanagement. Saikia has denied all accusations, calling them "baseless and politically motivated." Mozumdar’s arrest has sparked a broader debate about the balance between legal protections and the right to free press in holding public officials accountable.



