Johnson Grammar School Students Shine in ICSE, ISC Results

DC Correspondent
6 May 2024 11:27 AM GMT
Johnson Grammar School Students Shine in ICSE, ISC Results
Lakkadi Hridya

Hyderabad: Students from Johnson Grammar School excelled in ICSE and ISC results, released on Monday by achieving 100% results.

Kalyan Nagarjuna Acharya emerged topper in ICSE securing 99% while Lakkadi Hridya, the ISC topper in science stream secured 95.5% and Sanjeevani Chandana Basu, the ISC Commerce topper secured 91.3 %.

Principal Srabanti Basu said the commendable academic achievement reflects the hard work, dedication and perseverance of our students and teachers that has culminated in this moment of success.


