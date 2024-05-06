Johnson Grammar School Students Shine in ICSE, ISC Results

Hyderabad: Students from Johnson Grammar School excelled in ICSE and ISC results, released on Monday by achieving 100% results.



Kalyan Nagarjuna Acharya emerged topper in ICSE securing 99% while Lakkadi Hridya, the ISC topper in science stream secured 95.5% and Sanjeevani Chandana Basu, the ISC Commerce topper secured 91.3 %.

Principal Srabanti Basu said the commendable academic achievement reflects the hard work, dedication and perseverance of our students and teachers that has culminated in this moment of success.