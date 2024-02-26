Top
Job Fair at Government Polytechnic

DC Correspondent
25 Feb 2024 8:42 PM GMT
A mini job mela organised by the Government Degree College in association with the District Employment Office on the college in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday. (Representational DC Image)
District collector and magistrate S. Dilli Rao announced that four companies will be participating in the job fair. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) will be organising a special mini job fair on February 28 for young women and youth at the Government Polytechnic College here.

Those with intermediate, degree, B. Tech, pharmacy, IT and diploma qualifications can attend the job fair.

District collector and magistrate S. Dilli Rao announced that four companies will be participating in the job fair.

Interested students can enroll themselves for the job fair through the website skilluniverse.apssdc.in

