Job Fair at Government Polytechnic

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) will be organising a special mini job fair on February 28 for young women and youth at the Government Polytechnic College here.

Those with intermediate, degree, B. Tech, pharmacy, IT and diploma qualifications can attend the job fair.

District collector and magistrate S. Dilli Rao announced that four companies will be participating in the job fair.

Interested students can enroll themselves for the job fair through the website skilluniverse.apssdc.in