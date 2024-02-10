JNTUK to Hold 2024’s AP-EAPCET

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, (JNTUK) will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP-EAPCET) during 2024.

JNTUK vice chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju, who is AP-EAPCET 2024 chairman, said the university has conducted the test seven times previously. State government has entrusted the job of conducting the competitive exam during 2024 also to JNTUK, he stated.

Prasada Raju inaugurated the AP-EAPCET 2024 office at the JNTUK on Saturday.

The university vice chancellor said Academic Planning director K. Venkata Reddy will be convener of AP-EAPCET 2024. Alumni Relations Cell special officer N. Mohan Rao and EEE professor M. Nageswara Rao will be co-convenors. N. Sumathi, R. Madhu and K. Krishna Bhaskar will be coordinators for the test.

Prasada Raju said the AP-EAPCET 2024 exam schedule will be announced soon.

Academic Audit director Ch. Saibabu, Evaluation director B. Balakrishna, ODL director K.V.S.G. Muralikrishna, chief engineer V. Srinivasulu, University College of Engineering, Kakinada, principal M.H.M. Krsihna Prasad, DMC special officer A.S.N. Chakravarthi and Controller of Examinations D. Haritha were among those present.