JNTU-H Partners with NGO to Provide Laptops, Job Skills to Females

JNTU-H has partnered with Ananya, a Bengaluru-based NGO, to equip female students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds with laptops and essential job skills. As part of the initiative, 15 laptops were distributed to students at JNTU-H's College of Engineering Science and Technology, Hyderabad (UCESTH).

Ananya’s CEO Mahalakshmi Parthasarathi stressed the need to bridge the gap between academics and industry demands and said that access to technology played a crucial role in shaping a student's career prospects.

JNTUH Vice Chancellor T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, along with rector K. Vijayakumar Reddy and UCESTH Principal G. Venkata Narasimha Reddy, spoke on the importance of such collaborations in expanding opportunities for students who might otherwise struggle to access digital resources.

Ahead of the distribution, Ananya conducted a session on "Prompt Engineering" on March 9 at the university. The session, part of Oracle Volunteering, introduced second- and third-year BTech. students from CSE, AIML, and Cyber Security to industry-relevant AI concepts. University officials described the training as a step towards equipping students with skills increasingly sought after by employers.



