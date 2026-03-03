J&K’s Ruling NC Adopts Resolution Paying Tribute To ‘Martyr’ Khamenei

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s National Conference (NC) convened a special meeting in Srinagar on Monday to express condolences and solidarity with the people of Iran following the killing of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei in joint American‑Israeli air strikes.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the party noted that General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar led senior functionaries in paying tribute to the Iranian leader, whom they referred to as a prominent figure of the global Shia community “martyred in a joint US-Israel attack”.

Presiding over the condolence gathering at the party headquarters, Sagar guided participants in offering prayers and reciting Fatiha for all those who lost their lives in the attack, including schoolgirls who were among the victims. The atmosphere of the meeting reflected collective grief and a shared sense of loss, a party spokesperson said. He added, “The party functionaries extended their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the people of Iran over the tragic loss of lives and prayed for their protection and strength during this difficult time.”

A formal resolution conveying sorrow and solidarity was presented by the Provincial President (Kashmir), Showkat Ahmad Mir, and was unanimously endorsed by all attendees. The resolution extended heartfelt sympathies to the people of Iran and prayed for strength and protection for them during what the party described as a deeply challenging period.

The meeting was attended by several senior office bearers, including District President Srinagar Pir Afaq Ahmad and Women’s Wing Provincial President Er. Sabiya Qadri, along with a large number of party workers. In parallel, the party’s Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly also conveyed their solidarity with Iran, aligning themselves with the sentiments expressed at the gathering.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media has drawn sharp reactions from some of the political leaders after it appeared to show policemen beating burqa‑clad women who were participating in a protest near Srinagar. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Khamenei, his family members, and several senior Iranian political and military figures in recent US–Israel actions.

The footage prompted NC Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi share the clip on ‘X’. He wrote, “Bravo Jammu and Kashmir Police for this. Netanyahu must be happy with you.” He also referenced a Quranic verse—“May the hands of Abu Lahab be ruined, and ruined is he”—invoking the figure known in Islamic tradition as an adversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Several parts of the Kashmir Valley, the Jammu region, and Kargil district in Ladakh witnessed protests on the second consecutive day on Monday during which participants expressed anger over the killings in Iran and the broader geopolitical developments surrounding them. In a few areas of Srinagar, police used teargas shells and batons to disperse crowds attempting to march. or squat on roads. The police detained a couple of dozen protesters, reports said.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti claimed that among them are females also. She wrote on ‘X’, “In light of worrying reports of women protestors detained across Kashmir for expressing solidarity over the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, I urge DGP Jammu and Kashmir Police to issue immediate orders for their release. This is a time of mourning for us & the situation must be handled with compassion and sensitivity.”

Restrictions, according to officials, will remain in place across several parts of the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday for the second consecutive day, with the administration describing them as a preventive step aimed at maintaining peace and public order.