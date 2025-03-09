J&K’s Kathua Tense After Murder of Three Villagers by Suspected Terrorists

Jammu: Parts of Jammu and Kashmir’s frontier Kathua district erupted on Sunday, with irate crowds taking to the streets to mourn and protest over the mysterious death of three residents, including a minor boy. Also, commercial activities have come to a grinding halt in several areas of the district amid rising tensions.

Varun Singh (15), his paternal uncle Yogesh Singh (32) and his maternal uncle Darshan Singh (40)-all residents of Kathua’s Billawar tehsil- went missing after they left their village home to attend a wedding in a neighbouring village on March 5. Their bodies were found in the Ishu nullah (rivulet) at Malhar, a remote area in the higher reaches of the district on Saturday, sparking protests and a demand of an impartial probe by the villagers.

The authorities had said on Saturday that the matter is being thoroughly investigated and that it would be premature to give reasons behind the killings. One official had termed the incident ‘serious in nature' and claimed that there was no visible terror angle in it as there were no visible marks of injury on the bodies.

However, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday pointed to the involvement of terrorists in the killings and called it a matter of great concern.

Mr. Singh, in a post on ‘X’ said, “The brutal killing of three youths by terrorists in Bani area of district Kathua is extremely sad as well as a matter of great concern. There seems to be a deep conspiracy behind spoiling the atmosphere in this peaceful area”.

He added, “We have discussed this matter with the concerned officials. The Union Home Secretary himself is reaching Jammu so that the situation can be reviewed on the spot. I am confident that such incidents do not happen again, and people's confidence remains strong.”

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered a “thorough and transparent” probe into the killings. “I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation, and all the necessary support to the families will be provided,” Mr. Sinha said in a post on ‘X’.

He said that he was shocked and saddened beyond words at the “brutal killing” of the trio and assured the people that the perpetrators will be brought to book at the earliest. “Justice will be ensured, and accountability will be fixed,” he said, adding “In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to their families and friends.”

The police sources said that Darshan Singh’s brother Brijesh was getting married, and he left along with Yogesh and Varun had in advance left for the bride’s home at Lohai Malhar in the Billawar tehsil at around 5.30 pm on March 5. Darshan made the last call from his mobile phone to his home around 8.30 pm the same day, informing them that they had lost their way. As the trio failed to return home or show up at the bridge’s home, a search operation was launched jointly by the J&K police and the Army.

This is the second incident of its kind in the district which has witnessed a series of terror attacks in the recent past. On February 16, bodies of two civilians Shamsher (37) and Roshan (45) were found in Kohag village of Billawar and their postmortem revealed they were strangled to death.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has termed the situation in Kathua as “deeply alarming.” In a post on ‘X’, she said, “In a short span of time nearly a dozen people from both the Muslim and Hindu communities have lost their lives. Five of them were allegedly chased by police and cow vigilantes which led to fatal accidents. Subsequently the bodies of two members of Hindu community were discovered followed by three more yesterday including the heartbreaking case of a fourteen-year-old.”

She also said, “Tragically, while the police seem more focused on extracting false confessions from victims like Makhan Din, the real perpetrators are still at large. Approximately 30 individuals have been charged till date, under the PSA or UAPA often with scant or no evidence. There are indications that certain disruptive elements possibly operating both within and across the border may be stoking communal tensions in this sensitive border district”. She urged the authorities to act “swiftly yet judiciously” to identify and bring the true culprits to justice ensuring that peace and communal harmony is maintained.”

BJP leader Sunil Sharma visited Bilawar on Sunday to meet the bereaved. While addressing the protesters he said that a “sinister conspiracy” appears to be at play to disrupt peace in the region. Extending his and his party’s support to the bereaved families and others protesting over the killings, he assured them that the preparators will be brought to justice at the earliest."

Rameshwar Singh, who represents Kathua’s Bani segment in the J&K Assembly was assaulted by a group of protesters during a visit to the family members of the deceased at a local hospital in Billawar late Saturday night. He claimed that the attack on him was aimed at vitiating the atmosphere in the region as he had also raised the issue of Makhan Din, a 25-year-old Gujjar youth from Billawar, who ended his life by consuming insecticide in the first week of February after he was allegedly tortured by the police over his links with separatist militants. A short video showing Din saying he is ending his life so that “not anyone else” becomes a victim of torture and humiliation like he himself did in the hands of the police had gone viral.

MLA Mr. Singh was quoted by a Jammu newspaper as saying, “Is speaking for a Muslim a sin? Should we not raise the voice for Muslims? Anyone raising his voice for Muslims becomes a terrorist”.