JKAS Prelims Set To Proceed Amid Escalating Row

SRINAGAR: In a move that has ignited widespread outrage among thousands of aspirants, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Saturday firmly confirmed that the much-anticipated JKAS Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday.

This decision comes in direct defiance of an urgent appeal from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had implored the commission to defer the test citing severe logistical nightmares and emotional turmoil gripping candidates.The standoff has thrust the simmering administrative friction between Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Abdullah back into the spotlight, underscoring deep-seated governance rifts in the Union Territory.

As aspirants scramble against the clock—grappling with flight cancellations, last-minute travel scrambles, and lingering doubts over eligibility criteria—the episode has evolved into a full-blown crisis, blending bureaucratic delays with real-world hardships.

JKPSC Chairman Arun Kumar Choudhary addressed the mounting speculation head-on in remarks to local news agency JKNS, declaring unequivocally that the preliminary exam—aimed at recruiting for prestigious Group A and B posts in the civil services—would proceed without interruption. "The examination will be conducted as planned," Choudhary stated, effectively slamming the door on hopes of a reprieve and leaving a trail of disappointed candidates in its wake.This confirmation arrives against a backdrop of fervent pleas from students, educators, civil society groups, and political figures across the spectrum. Many aspirants, who have invested years in rigorous preparation, now face the prospect of forfeiting a precious attempt at the exam due to circumstances beyond their control.

Social media platforms are ablaze with testimonials of despair: stranded travelers sharing screenshots of canceled flights, study groups lamenting sleepless nights, and viral videos capturing tearful breakdowns in hostels and cafes.

The powder keg was lit earlier in the day when the Office of the Lieutenant Governor took to 'X' to debunk what it described as "misleading" viral posts circulating online. In a pointed clarification, the LG's office revealed that a file on age relaxation submitted by the elected government on December 2 was received at Lok Bhavan the same day but promptly returned with a critical query on the feasibility of altering eligibility rules mere days before the exam. "Despite four days passing, Lok Bhavan received no response," the statement emphasised, while extending sympathies to the "young aspirants" caught in the crossfire. It stressed that the process demanded "timely coordination" to avoid last-minute upheavals, implicitly shifting blame to the state administration for the impasse.

This revelation has only fuelled accusations of foot-dragging from the Chief Minister's camp, with critics arguing that the query's timing borders on obstructionism.

Ruling National Conference chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq in a post on 'X' asked, "If the concern was truly for students and their well-being, then why were queries raised on a process that they themselves had followed for years without any objection? If this was not a deliberate attempt to delay the process, then what is?"

He said, "Our intent is transparent. The elected government had already sent the proposal for relaxation, and now the Hon’ble Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah Sb has sent a proposal to the Chairman, JKPSC, to postpone the exams.

All that is required is for them to act without any further delay!"

Age relaxation, a one-time concession granted in prior JKAS cycles to accommodate pandemic-era disruptions, would extend the upper age limit for open merit candidates from 32 to 35 years, and further for reserved and in-service categories—a lifeline for hundreds potentially on the eligibility brink.

Undeterred by the LG's rebuttal, Chief Minister Abdullah penned a impassioned letter to JKPSC Chairman Choudhary earlier Saturday, framing the scenario as an "extraordinary and unfair" ordeal for the roughly 20,000 registered aspirants. In the missive, obtained by multiple outlets, Abdullah dissected the dual blows hammering candidates - widespread airline disruptions triggered by adverse weather, technical glitches, and scheduling snarls—have marooned dozens from Kashmir Valley, Ladakh, and even mainland India, forcing desperate bids for road or rail alternatives amid winter chill.

Compounding this, he lambasted the "uncertainty arising out of the delay in the proposal regarding age relaxation," a measure "extended multiple times in the past" yet now ensnared in limbo. "These factors have placed unprecedented mental and logistical stress on candidates," Abdullah wrote, painting a vivid picture of frayed nerves and shattered dreams. He implored the commission for a "short deferment" to uphold "fairness, equity, and equal opportunity," expressing faith in a "balanced and compassionate decision" from JKPSC.

Echoing this sentiment on X, the Chief Minister's official handle posted a concise yet poignant summary of the letter later Saturday afternoon that said. "Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the travel chaos caused by the ongoing airline issues, compounded by the uncertainty resulting from Lok Bhavan’s delay in approving age relaxation, a provision granted multiple times in the past. He urged JKPSC to take note of the unprecedented stress on aspirants and consider postponing the exam in the interest of fairness and equal opportunity for all."

The post, which sparked a flurry of supportive retweets from opposition leaders like PDP's Mehbooba Mufti who urged both the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister to "resolve this issue without any further delay".

CPI(M)'s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who decried the timing as a "clear disadvantage," resonated deeply with the youth aspirants' agony terming it "Not just an exam crisis but an emotional collapse".

However, senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma squarely blamed the Abdullah government for the delay in age relaxation issue. On Friday he had said, "Omar government has delayed the age relaxation issue of CCE exams by four months. If the NC government completes all the required formalities at the earliest, I'm confident that the clearance from the Lt. Governor will be given promptly."

The Lt. Governor's office too pointed out to delay. It wrote on 'X', "The advertisement notice for the examination was published by the J&K Public Service Commission on 22.08.2025. The exam was notified to be conducted on 07.12.2025 through a notice on 06.11.2025.".