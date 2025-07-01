J&K to Reopen Buried Terror Cases, Identify Perpetrators in Govt: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed law enforcement agencies to reopen long-buried cases linked to terrorism and human rights violations, and to bring the perpetrators — including those now employed in government — to justice.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Srinagar, Sinha vowed to hold accountable all those responsible for atrocities, including militants, torturers, and collaborators. He specifically instructed police to identify individuals from the "terror ecosystem" who were involved in killings and are currently in government departments.

“Justice must not be delayed. Identify and take action against those responsible for the killing of innocent Kashmiris,” Sinha told officials, according to an official statement.

He asked Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to reopen cases, file fresh FIRs, and ensure the families of terror victims receive government jobs and assistance on priority. Sinha also called for immediate steps to return land and property seized by terrorists or their sympathisers.

Support measures such as MUDRA loans and entrepreneurship aid were also announced for victim families. A special cell will be created at the LG Secretariat — and another at the Chief Secretary’s office — to address their concerns, with a toll-free helpline to be launched.

The meeting was attended by top officials including Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, senior police officers, divisional commissioners, and other civil administration leaders.