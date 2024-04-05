Big Takeaways from Congress Manifesto



Hyderabad: The Congress On Friday released its poll manifesto. The grand old party had already revealed 25 of its guarantees, which it calls 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice. The five pillars – there are five ‘guarantees’ under each – are 'Yuva Nyay' (for youth), 'Naari Nyay' (for women), 'Kisaan Nyay' (for farmers), 'Shramik Nyay' (for labourers) and 'Hissedari Nyay' (opportunities as per proportion in population).

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched the document in the presence of senior leaders, at the party headquarters in Delhi.The party has promised to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood, giving legal guarantee to MSP, scrapping Agnipath scheme and conducting caste census, among others.National minimum wage at Rs 400 per dayMahalakshmi scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh per year to every poor Indian familyAbolish contractualisation of regular jobs in govt, PSUs and ensure regularisation of such appointmentsAllegations against persons who were allowed to escape law after joining BJP will be probedLaunch urban employment programme guaranteeing work for urban poor in reconstruction, renewal of urban infrastructureAbolish Agnipath programme and direct Armed Forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve full sanctioned strengthNew right to apprenticeship act to provide one year apprenticeship to every diploma holder or graduate below age of 25Legal guarantee to MSP announced by govt every year as recommended by Swaminathan CommissionWill fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in central govtRajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be adopted for universal healthcareTen per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for EWS will be implemented for all castes, communities without discriminationPass constitutional amendment to raise 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBCNationwide socio-economic and caste censusRohit Vemula act to be brought in to avoid any kind of student harassment based on the caste.Senior citizens, windows and Disabled pension to be raised to Rs. 1,000.50% central govt. jobs reservation for women starting from 2025.