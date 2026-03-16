J&K Sees 1.60 Lakh New Voter Additions Amid 67,690 Deletions in Roll

Jammu: More than 1.60 lakh voters were added to the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir during the recent special summary revision (SSR), while 67,690 names were deleted and 2.29 lakh corrections carried out, according to official data.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of deletions, which included "duplicate" and "shifted" entries, in the annual voter list revision. The special summary revision is separate from the special intensive revision (SIR) carried out in some states.

According to the district-wise breakup of the current voter enrolment, Jammu district has the highest number of electors at 11,89,555, followed by Srinagar with 7,53,222 and Baramulla with 7,20,500 voters.

Among the districts, Srinagar registered the highest number of additions with 30,077, followed by Jammu with 16,855 and Baramulla with 11,854.

Jammu recorded the most deletions at 10,430, followed by Budgam with 7,762 and Anantnag with 5,241, it said.

The data reveals that a total of 1,60,974 additions, 67,690 deletions, and 2,29,920 corrections were recorded across the Union Territory during the revision exercise.

Of these, 10,639 duplicate voter entries and 34,675 shifted entries were detected and deleted across the Union territory, the data revealed.

Jammu district reported the highest number of shifted entries at 6,840, followed by Rajouri with 4,791 and Anantnag with 3,745.

Overall, the total electorate in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 87,42,878, including 44,65,161 male voters, 42,77,568 female voters, and 149 third gender voters, it added.

Officials said several steps are being taken to achieve 100 per cent voter enrolment, particularly among under-registered groups.

These include the special summary revision conducted under the Representation of the People Act, which now allows four qualifying dates in a year - January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 - for voter registration.

In addition, the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme is being implemented to promote voter awareness, education and participation in the electoral process across the Union territory, they said.

The election authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have recently conducted voter awareness initiatives under the SVEEP programme to increase voter registration and participation, particularly among youth, women and marginalized communities, officials said.

Officials said the programme focuses on promoting informed and ethical voting practices and spreading awareness about the electoral process. Since its introduction in 2009, SVEEP has played a key role in encouraging citizens to participate actively in democratic processes, they said.

At the chief electoral office level, several awareness activities have been undertaken during the SSR of electoral rolls, they added. "These include production of short videos, documentaries and slogans in local languages, dissemination of SMS alerts in English, Hindi and Urdu to subscribers of telecom networks... regarding voter registration, and publication of advertisements in leading newspapers across Jammu and Kashmir."

Authorities have also broadcast audio spots through private radio channels, displayed scroll messages on cable television networks, and installed hoardings and posters at prominent locations to spread awareness about the voter enrolment process, they said. "In addition, scroll messages have been aired through Doordarshan stations in Jammu and Srinagar."

At the district level, district election officers have launched multiple outreach initiatives. These include door-to-door visits by booth level officers (BLOs) and supervisors to identify and assist eligible voters in registration, they said.

Electoral literacy clubs have also been activated in schools and colleges to educate future voters about the electoral process. Polling stations have hosted "Chunav Pathshalas" to provide hands-on learning about voting procedures, they said.