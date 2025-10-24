J&K Preachers Attacked in Kathua; 8 Cops Suspended for Negligence

Jammu: A purported video of an attack on a vehicle carrying religious preachers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district went viral on social media, prompting police to suspend a sub-inspector and seven special police officers (SPOs), an official said on Friday.The police have also arrested an accused in connection with the incident, he added.

"In the Juthana area under the Rajbagh police station of Kathua district, preachers were attacked by a group of youths wielding sticks while they were travelling in a vehicle. The video circulating on social media shows police present at the scene, but unable to immediately stop the attackers," the official said.

The main accused, Ravindra Singh Thela, and his associates have several prior criminal cases against them, the official added. Following the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Mohita Sharma ordered the suspension of a sub-inspector and seven SPOs for negligence. An FIR has been registered, and one accused has been arrested, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining suspects, they said.